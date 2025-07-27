AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,679 Shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,679 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 307.1% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

Shares of SDVY opened at $36.60 on Friday. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $28.84 and a one year high of $40.60. The company has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.72.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.1178 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

