Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Takes $744,000 Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Unique Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 141.0% in the first quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Richmond Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,171,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 26,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,175,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, IMPACTfolio LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VTI opened at $313.69 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $236.42 and a twelve month high of $313.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $516.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $299.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $288.23.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

