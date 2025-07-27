Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 84 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the first quarter worth $460,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the first quarter worth $58,000. Notis McConarty Edward acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the first quarter worth $294,000. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 86.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 4,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 105.8% during the first quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 8,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Clorox

In related news, Director Pierre R. Breber bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $136.57 per share, for a total transaction of $546,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,280. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Clorox from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Clorox from $167.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (down from $140.00) on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Clorox from $150.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $140.00 price objective on Clorox and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.83.

Clorox Stock Down 0.5%

CLX stock opened at $130.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.07, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.77 and a 200-day moving average of $140.15. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $117.35 and a fifty-two week high of $171.37.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 324.23% and a net margin of 9.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

