Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Increases Stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,459 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in SAP by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in SAP by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 95,438 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,498,000 after purchasing an additional 16,546 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in SAP by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 119,155 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,337,000 after purchasing an additional 19,911 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in SAP in the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association boosted its stake in SAP by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,373 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period.

Get SAP alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on SAP shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on SAP from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on SAP in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on SAP in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.67.

SAP Stock Performance

NYSE:SAP opened at $287.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $300.15 and a 200 day moving average of $283.08. The company has a market capitalization of $353.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.64, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.30. SAP SE has a 1-year low of $194.93 and a 1-year high of $313.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 18.26%. SAP’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SAP SE will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SAP

(Free Report)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.