Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $1.28 Million Stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,113 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ossiam boosted its position in shares of Paramount Global by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Paramount Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan acquired a new position in Paramount Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

Shares of PARA opened at $13.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.59, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.19. Paramount Global has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $13.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.65.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 19.09% and a positive return on equity of 4.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PARA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down from $13.00) on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.60.

About Paramount Global

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

