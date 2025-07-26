Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys New Holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 242,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,185,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.23% of iShares MSCI China ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000.

iShares MSCI China ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ MCHI opened at $58.93 on Friday. iShares MSCI China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.95 and a fifty-two week high of $59.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.88. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.49.

iShares MSCI China ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MSCI China ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $0.5356 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

