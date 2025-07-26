AE Wealth Management LLC Has $3.55 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ)

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ – Free Report) by 54.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 154,315 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.96% of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF worth $3,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nikulski Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF in the first quarter valued at $749,000. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF in the first quarter valued at $418,000. Croban acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,058,000. Stratos Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF in the first quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Summit Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF in the first quarter valued at $6,119,000.

Shares of IYZ opened at $29.96 on Friday. iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF has a 12 month low of $21.55 and a 12 month high of $30.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $552.67 million, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.81.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

