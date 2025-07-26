BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 255 Shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITOT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,363,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,381,000 after buying an additional 60,294 shares during the period. Allstate Corp increased its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 3,574.6% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 1,296,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,796,000 after buying an additional 1,261,519 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 98,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,702,000 after purchasing an additional 20,554 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 7,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Finally, Climber Capital SA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,416,000.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.4%

ITOT opened at $139.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $73.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $105.00 and a 1 year high of $139.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.91.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

