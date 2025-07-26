297,294 Shares in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Purchased by Integrated Investment Consultants LLC

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 297,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,115,000. iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF makes up about 2.4% of Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC owned about 0.74% of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF by 140.4% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF by 340.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,485,000 after purchasing an additional 127,907 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 59,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 18,784 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 61,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AOR stock opened at $62.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.68. iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF has a twelve month low of $52.97 and a twelve month high of $62.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 0.61.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

