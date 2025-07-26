BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC Grows Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,102 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the quarter. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 44.6% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Director Robert W. Scully purchased 13,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $113.49 per share, with a total value of $1,503,742.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 13,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,742.50. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy R. Barakett purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $117.92 per share, with a total value of $4,127,200.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 185,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,815,200. This trade represents a 23.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,471,488 shares of company stock valued at $501,529,092 over the last three months. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KKR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Monday, July 14th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $183.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $214.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.33.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $152.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.15 and a 52-week high of $170.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $130.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.29.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were paid a $0.185 dividend. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 0.64%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.22%.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

