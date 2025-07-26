BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF (BATS:HYDB)

BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF (BATS:HYDB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 4,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 55,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF by 366.4% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. now owns 56,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after buying an additional 44,587 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF by 204.7% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 147,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,954,000 after buying an additional 99,386 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF by 88.6% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 27,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 12,941 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF by 219.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 56,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after buying an additional 39,108 shares during the period.

Get iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF alerts:

iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of BATS HYDB opened at $47.41 on Friday. iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $44.04 and a 1-year high of $48.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.98 and a 200-day moving average of $46.88.

iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF Profile

The iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (HYDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlackRock High Yield Defensive Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multifactor index of high-yield bonds. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF (BATS:HYDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.