iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA) Shares Sold by BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC

BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC decreased its stake in iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Altrius Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AOA opened at $84.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.70. iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF has a 1-year low of $68.45 and a 1-year high of $84.59.

iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile.

