AT&T (NYSE:T) Stock Rating Lowered by Hsbc Global Res

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Hsbc Global Res from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

T has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on AT&T from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.66.

Get AT&T alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on T

AT&T Price Performance

NYSE T opened at $28.02 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.62. AT&T has a twelve month low of $18.64 and a twelve month high of $29.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.81.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $30.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.44 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 13.36%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AT&T will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of AT&T

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of T. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kennebec Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 412.1% during the second quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Hager Investment Management Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 182.1% during the first quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

About AT&T

(Get Free Report)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.