TD Asset Management Inc Purchases 15,938 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (NYSE:BIP)

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,765,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,938 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned 1.67% of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners worth $230,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIP. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,621,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $822,832,000 after acquiring an additional 945,462 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,033,000. Guardian Capital LP bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,099,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,784,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $278,858,000 after acquiring an additional 650,892 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,432,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $202,492,000 after acquiring an additional 171,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

BIP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.67.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock opened at $31.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,596.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP has a 1 year low of $25.72 and a 1 year high of $36.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.49.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 1.04%. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is -8,600.00%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.

