BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMI)

BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMI – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 419,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,255,000. Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF accounts for 1.4% of BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $50,339,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 2,162.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,434,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371,129 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 5,425.8% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 559,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,679,000 after acquiring an additional 549,584 shares during the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $11,929,000. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $5,257,000.

Shares of FLMI opened at $24.01 on Friday. Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.05 and a 1-year high of $25.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.28.

The Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (FLMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in municipal bonds of any credit quality. The portfolio manager seeks dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. FLMI was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

