Burney Co. Has $356,000 Holdings in Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE)

Burney Co. lifted its holdings in Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 182.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Sealed Air by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,510,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,101,000 after purchasing an additional 715,668 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Sealed Air by 7.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Sealed Air during the fourth quarter worth about $16,841,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sealed Air by 200.0% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SEE shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.27.

Sealed Air Stock Down 0.1%

SEE stock opened at $31.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26. Sealed Air Corporation has a 12 month low of $22.78 and a 12 month high of $38.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.17.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 65.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Corporation will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.60%.

Sealed Air Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.