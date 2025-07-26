Burney Co. Grows Stock Position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Burney Co. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 70.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,082 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,883 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $30.49 on Friday. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $23.08 and a twelve month high of $30.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.87.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

