Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Has $666,000 Stock Holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 215.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 47.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace during the first quarter worth $60,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 24.9% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medpace Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of Medpace stock opened at $447.49 on Friday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.05 and a twelve month high of $501.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $319.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $321.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.10. Medpace had a net margin of 18.74% and a return on equity of 67.66%. The business had revenue of $603.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MEDP shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Medpace from $298.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Medpace from $313.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Medpace from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Medpace from $270.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Medpace from $328.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medpace currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $411.10.

Medpace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

