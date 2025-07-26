BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC Sells 8,808 Shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI)

BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI – Free Report) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,808 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Italy ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.88% of iShares MSCI Italy ETF worth $2,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWI. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $707,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP increased its stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 54,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $521,000. Institutional investors own 37.96% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Italy ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI Italy ETF stock opened at $49.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.51. iShares MSCI Italy ETF has a one year low of $34.58 and a one year high of $49.88. The firm has a market cap of $728.53 million, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares MSCI Italy ETF

iShares MSCI Italy Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Italy Capped Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Italy 25/50 Index (Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Milan Stock Exchange.

