Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Reduces Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,940 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Marmo Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Horizon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 61.6% in the first quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,812,000 after purchasing an additional 31,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 69.5% in the first quarter. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,339,000 after purchasing an additional 14,717 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $307.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $307.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $288.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.00 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $219.04 and a 1-year high of $317.63.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

