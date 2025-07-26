Burney Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Burney Co. grew its holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 151.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,116 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Guidewire Software by 403.8% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period.

Guidewire Software Stock Performance

NYSE:GWRE opened at $223.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.95. The company has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 558.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.01 and a 52 week high of $263.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $293.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.40 million. Guidewire Software had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GWRE has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $226.00 price target on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $271.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Guidewire Software news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.70, for a total value of $322,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 234,468 shares in the company, valued at $54,091,767.60. The trade was a 0.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James Winston King sold 2,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.65, for a total transaction of $547,653.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 37,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,261,356.65. This trade represents a 6.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,342 shares of company stock worth $4,843,857 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

