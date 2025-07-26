BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC Invests $244,000 in PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 20 ETF – December (BATS:PBDE)

BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 20 ETF – December (BATS:PBDE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.97% of PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 20 ETF – December at the end of the most recent quarter.
Separately, Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 20 ETF – December during the first quarter worth approximately $215,000.
PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 20 ETF – December Stock Up 1.6%
BATS PBDE opened at $27.85 on Friday. PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 20 ETF – December has a 1-year low of $24.41 and a 1-year high of $27.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.11 and a 200-day moving average of $26.50.
PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 20 ETF – December Profile
The PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 20 ETF – December (PBDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. PBDE was launched on May 24, 2024 and is issued by PGIM.
