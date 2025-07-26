BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC Sells 671,881 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 29.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,582,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 671,881 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF makes up about 5.1% of BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF were worth $37,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 29,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 15,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 56,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 9,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of FNDX opened at $25.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.00. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF has a 12-month low of $20.41 and a 12-month high of $25.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.84.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

