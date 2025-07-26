BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC Has $668,000 Holdings in Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:QDPL)

BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:QDPL – Free Report) by 105.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,404 shares during the quarter. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,163,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 151,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,517,000 after purchasing an additional 9,215 shares during the last quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF stock opened at $40.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.02. Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF has a 1 year low of $31.79 and a 1 year high of $40.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 0.87.

Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF (QDPL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund tracks an index based on the stocks in the S&P 500 Index, long S&P Dividend futures and 3-year Treasurys. The objective is to provide 400% of the ordinary yield of the S&P 500 Index in exchange for reduced participation in the price performance.

