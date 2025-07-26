Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Shares Sold by BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC

BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 31.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,323 shares during the period. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lokken Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Prepared Retirement Institute LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Prepared Retirement Institute LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5%

NASDAQ:VONG opened at $113.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.15. The company has a market cap of $30.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $79.39 and a 52 week high of $113.43.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th were paid a $0.134 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

