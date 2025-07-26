Burney Co. Has $456,000 Stock Position in Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU)

Burney Co. lowered its stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 295.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of ATMU stock opened at $38.54 on Friday. Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.07 and a 52-week high of $45.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.64.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Announces Dividend

Atmus Filtration Technologies ( NYSE:ATMU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 94.85%. The business had revenue of $110.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 3rd. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s payout ratio is 9.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Atmus Filtration Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

