Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Bought by Burney Co.

Burney Co. increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 29,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 36,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,717,000 after purchasing an additional 9,217 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 78,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,690,000 after purchasing an additional 9,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 187.8% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 1,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $698.00, for a total value of $69,800.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,848. This trade represents a 12.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 46,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,204,250. This represents a 11.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,200 shares of company stock valued at $13,046,800. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $720.00 price objective (down previously from $925.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $695.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $800.00 price objective (up previously from $700.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $820.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $760.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $805.67.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of MPWR opened at $714.68 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $438.86 and a 52-week high of $959.64. The stock has a market cap of $34.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $709.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $645.56.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $637.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.43 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 76.59% and a return on equity of 19.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.56%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

