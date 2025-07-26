Burney Co. Buys 1,183 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Burney Co. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,837 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 52.4% in the first quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 11,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 4,047 shares in the last quarter. Ames National Corp raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Ames National Corp now owns 110,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,911,000 after buying an additional 5,203 shares in the last quarter. M1 Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 43.3% in the first quarter. M1 Capital Management LLC now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Carbahal Olsen Financial Services Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Carbahal Olsen Financial Services Group LLC now owns 105,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,402,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Partners Ltd. raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 57.2% in the first quarter. Strategic Financial Partners Ltd. now owns 179,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,719,000 after buying an additional 65,142 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGG stock opened at $98.45 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $95.74 and a 1 year high of $102.04. The company has a market cap of $128.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.05 and a 200 day moving average of $97.94.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

