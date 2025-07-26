Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Has $787,000 Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,351 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,809,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,841,308,000 after acquiring an additional 16,414,518 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,088,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,716,177,000 after acquiring an additional 6,672,276 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 767.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,234,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976,432 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 20.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,202,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $507,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,237,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $362,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $50.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $94.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $39.53 and a 52-week high of $51.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.26.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

