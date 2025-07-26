Burney Co. Sells 12,070 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Burney Co. trimmed its position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 36.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,192 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 12,070 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in BOX were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in BOX by 332.5% in the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 865 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BOX in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in BOX by 519.4% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,951 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its position in BOX by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 2,194 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BOX by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,709 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BOX opened at $33.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.22 and a 200 day moving average of $32.62. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.90. Box, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.96 and a 12 month high of $38.80.

BOX ( NYSE:BOX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 27th. The software maker reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $276.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.77 million. BOX had a net margin of 21.38% and a negative return on equity of 20.17%. BOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Box, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BOX news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total value of $500,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,952,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,450,200.50. This trade represents a 0.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total transaction of $409,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,520,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,927,736. The trade was a 0.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 108,925 shares of company stock worth $3,817,023. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. DA Davidson set a $45.00 target price on shares of BOX and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. UBS Group raised shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of BOX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

