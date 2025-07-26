Wedbush Securities Inc. Purchases 4,911 Shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 62.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,911 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTSL. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 1,301.5% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 205,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,482,000 after buying an additional 190,434 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,506,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,646,000 after buying an additional 148,507 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,112,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,437,000 after buying an additional 140,722 shares during the period. Armis Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,485,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,861,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,064,000 after buying an additional 72,249 shares during the period.

Shares of FTSL opened at $45.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.90. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $44.30 and a twelve month high of $46.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This represents a $3.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 22nd.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

