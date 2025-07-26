Burney Co. Has $678,000 Stock Holdings in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX)

Burney Co. lessened its stake in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 45.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,799 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Terex were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Terex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Terex by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 99,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Terex by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Terex by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 848,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,069,000 after purchasing an additional 104,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Terex by 88.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Terex from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Terex from $43.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Terex from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.44.

Terex Stock Up 0.5%

Terex stock opened at $52.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Terex Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $31.53 and a fifty-two week high of $68.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.60.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Terex had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Terex Corporation will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Terex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 11th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.53%.

Insider Activity at Terex

In other news, insider Joshua Gross sold 5,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $219,601.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 38,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,266.25. This represents a 12.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

