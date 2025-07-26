BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 930 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $3,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BJ. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 94.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 7,752 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 377,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,688,000 after buying an additional 150,205 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 126,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,266,000 after buying an additional 33,026 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,571,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,808,000 after buying an additional 73,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 413,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,946,000 after buying an additional 101,625 shares in the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on BJ shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $127.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Argus raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, Director Steven L. Ortega bought 1,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $114.60 per share, for a total transaction of $199,404.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 8,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $990,258.60. This trade represents a 25.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 17,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total transaction of $1,916,732.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 368,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,441,097.64. This trade represents a 4.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 79,625 shares of company stock worth $8,595,110. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Trading Up 0.6%

BJ opened at $104.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.04 and its 200-day moving average is $108.74. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.33 and a 52-week high of $121.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 31.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

(Free Report)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

