AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 25,702 Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 55.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 71,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,702 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $4,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 10,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 59,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ RDVY opened at $64.31 on Friday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $50.27 and a twelve month high of $64.63. The firm has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.85 and a 200 day moving average of $60.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 26th were issued a $0.1706 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

