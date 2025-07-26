The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 16.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,738 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $3,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Kroger by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on KR shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (up from $73.00) on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Kroger in a research note on Monday, July 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $76.00 target price on shares of Kroger and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Kroger from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.16.

Insider Activity

In other Kroger news, EVP Gabriel Arreaga sold 37,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total value of $2,749,822.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 75,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,448,791.92. This represents a 33.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 34,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.16, for a total transaction of $2,437,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 184,473 shares in the company, valued at $13,127,098.68. The trade was a 15.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 198,948 shares of company stock worth $14,422,926. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Price Performance

Kroger stock opened at $71.47 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $50.69 and a 52-week high of $74.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.04. Kroger had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 30.01%. The business had revenue of $45.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 34.88%.

Kroger Profile

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Stories

