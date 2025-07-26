AE Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 22.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 79,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,804 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $4,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Dunhill Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $83,000.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.57. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.36 and a one year high of $50.69.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

