AE Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Free Report) by 44.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,793 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.26% of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $3,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the first quarter worth about $116,274,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $115,259,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $66,573,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 284,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,371,000 after purchasing an additional 6,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 593.4% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 228,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,971,000 after purchasing an additional 195,569 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IYC opened at $101.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.71. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF has a one year low of $74.38 and a one year high of $101.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 1.13.

About iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF

The iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF (IYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US companies that provide consumer services. IYC was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

