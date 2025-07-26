AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $3,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in McKesson by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,847,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,754,000 after acquiring an additional 222,496 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,663,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,195,000 after acquiring an additional 10,015 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in McKesson by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,620,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,704,000 after acquiring an additional 114,396 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 75,632.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,393,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389,992 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,200,361,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McKesson Trading Up 0.2%

McKesson stock opened at $711.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $717.86 and a 200 day moving average of $671.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.48. McKesson Corporation has a 12-month low of $464.42 and a 12-month high of $737.89.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.83 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $90.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.92% and a negative return on equity of 201.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.18 EPS. On average, analysts predict that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 10.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 341 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.91, for a total transaction of $244,807.31. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,010,148. This trade represents a 10.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 1,878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.91, for a total transaction of $1,348,234.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 14,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,070,841.48. This trade represents a 11.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,488 shares of company stock worth $37,242,862 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cfra Research cut shares of McKesson from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $770.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $766.00 target price on shares of McKesson and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $708.00 to $805.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $630.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $710.17.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

