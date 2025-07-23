Obermeyer Wealth Partners Takes Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Obermeyer Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 171.5% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Dunhill Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 121.5% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ VXUS opened at $69.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $97.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.99. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $54.98 and a 1-year high of $70.13.
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF
The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Total International Stock ETF
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Amazon Stock Rally Hits New Highs: Buy Into Earnings?
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Forget the Hype—TSMC Is the AI Stock That Actually Delivers
- What is a support level?
- Why Lucid’s 36% Rally on Uber Deal Could Be a Game-Changer
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.