Obermeyer Wealth Partners Takes Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Obermeyer Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 171.5% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Dunhill Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 121.5% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VXUS opened at $69.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $97.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.99. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $54.98 and a 1-year high of $70.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were paid a $0.4851 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

