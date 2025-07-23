3,906 Shares in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Purchased by Mount Lucas Management LP

Mount Lucas Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Yoffe Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,202,000. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.0% during the first quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 60,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Travelers Companies by 47.3% during the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 200.2% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Maria Olivo sold 36,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.20, for a total value of $9,925,765.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 118,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,387,407.20. This trade represents a 23.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Avrohom J. Kess sold 23,434 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.93, for a total transaction of $6,419,275.62. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 48,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,254,650.91. This trade represents a 32.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 175,374 shares of company stock valued at $47,929,912. Corporate insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $269.00 price target on Travelers Companies and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $304.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $275.56.

Travelers Companies stock opened at $266.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $60.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.51. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $205.24 and a one year high of $277.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $265.92 and a 200 day moving average of $256.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $6.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $2.99. The firm had revenue of $11.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.46%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

