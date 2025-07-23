Notis McConarty Edward Cuts Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Notis McConarty Edward trimmed its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 34.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,803 shares during the period. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 3.6% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 630,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,598,000 after buying an additional 21,859 shares during the period. Ossiam boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 138.9% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 73,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,192,000 after purchasing an additional 42,793 shares during the period. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth about $3,633,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 124,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,977,000 after purchasing an additional 13,461 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 270,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,624,000 after purchasing an additional 6,112 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.73.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PEP opened at $146.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $199.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $132.23 and a 200 day moving average of $141.04. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.60 and a twelve month high of $180.91.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 57.81%. The company had revenue of $22.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $1.4225 per share. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.64%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

