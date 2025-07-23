Barclays Issues Pessimistic Forecast for MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Stock Price

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Barclays from $3,100.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.80% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 22nd. Benchmark lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “cautious” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group set a $3,000.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $2,975.00 price objective (up from $2,840.00) on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,639.69.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MELI

MercadoLibre Trading Up 0.2%

MercadoLibre stock opened at $2,384.72 on Wednesday. MercadoLibre has a 52 week low of $1,579.78 and a 52 week high of $2,645.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.65, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,492.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,187.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.20.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $9.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.82 by $1.92. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 48.46% and a net margin of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.78 EPS. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that MercadoLibre will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MercadoLibre

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,687,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,869,000 after acquiring an additional 470,829 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,394,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,370,848,000 after acquiring an additional 405,425 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,568,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,386,000 after buying an additional 308,973 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth $383,051,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,415,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,108,079,000 after buying an additional 179,807 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.