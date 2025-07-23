MCF Advisors LLC Cuts Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

MCF Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,692 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.9% during the first quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 654,522 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $68,738,000 after purchasing an additional 5,705 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 62,752 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $6,590,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 26,049 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 14,932 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 11,349 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on COP shares. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $114.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.39.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of COP stock opened at $93.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.53. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $79.88 and a 52 week high of $116.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $117.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.61.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The energy producer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The company had revenue of $16.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 39.64%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Kirk L. Johnson purchased 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $94.24 per share, with a total value of $499,472.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president directly owned 14,527 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,024.48. The trade was a 57.44% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

