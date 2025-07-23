W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Lowers Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co decreased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $146.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.60 and a fifty-two week high of $180.91. The firm has a market cap of $199.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.45.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $22.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.28 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 57.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $1.4225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on PEP. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.73.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

