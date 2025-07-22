Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Buys 8,096 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 385,572 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,096 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.14% of Intuit worth $236,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its position in Intuit by 3.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 17,789 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,922,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,988,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,285,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 16.2% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,905 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,240,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Finally, Baer Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Intuit from $725.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $685.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $815.00 target price (up from $775.00) on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $800.55.

Intuit Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of INTU traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $763.60. 256,969 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,620,609. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $532.65 and a twelve month high of $790.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $743.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $650.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $213.01 billion, a PE ratio of 61.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.27.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $11.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.89 by $0.76. Intuit had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th were paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.77%.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In related news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 34,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.84, for a total transaction of $26,118,876.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 40,767 shares in the company, valued at $31,017,164.28. This represents a 45.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 25,648 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $752.25, for a total value of $19,293,708.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 22,796 shares in the company, valued at $17,148,291. This trade represents a 52.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 279,800 shares of company stock worth $209,725,054. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Recommended Stories

