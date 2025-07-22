Hartford Funds Management Co LLC Decreases Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC trimmed its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International makes up 0.1% of Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 5.1%

NYSE PM opened at $169.68 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.09. The firm has a market cap of $264.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.99, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.51. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.76 and a 12-month high of $186.69.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.43% and a negative return on equity of 122.40%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 111.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on PM. Citigroup reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.73.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

