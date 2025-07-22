Hartford Funds Management Co LLC Acquires 181 Shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP)

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC lifted its position in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,159 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the quarter. American Express accounts for approximately 0.2% of Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 4,776 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 115,524 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $31,082,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Van Strum & Towne Inc. raised its position in shares of American Express by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 9,990 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 6,869 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in shares of American Express by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $303.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $304.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $291.04. The company has a market cap of $212.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.25. American Express Company has a 12-month low of $220.43 and a 12-month high of $329.14.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The payment services company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $17.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.70 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.49 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that American Express Company will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

AXP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of American Express from $371.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of American Express from $260.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $311.05.

In other news, insider Glenda G. Mcneal sold 3,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.66, for a total transaction of $799,008.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 10,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,822.54. This represents a 21.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 9,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.50, for a total transaction of $2,603,475.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,590,251. The trade was a 50.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

