Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt Has $259.15 Million Holdings in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC)

Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 46.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,207,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,956,200 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for approximately 1.5% of Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt owned 0.08% of Bank of America worth $259,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 696,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,061,000 after purchasing an additional 50,296 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,251,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,767,000 after acquiring an additional 753,880 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Bank of America by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 158,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,640,000 after purchasing an additional 17,880 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $998,000. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 65,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after buying an additional 17,619 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BAC. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Bank of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. TD Cowen started coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Phillip Securities raised shares of Bank of America from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.03.

Bank of America Stock Up 1.3%

BAC traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.08. 10,721,506 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,355,997. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.30. Bank of America Corporation has a 1 year low of $33.07 and a 1 year high of $49.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.64.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. The company had revenue of ($22,273.00) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 14.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.41%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

