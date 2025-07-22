Apparel Stocks To Keep An Eye On – July 19th

Costco Wholesale, Berkshire Hathaway, Walmart, PDD, Honeywell International, JD.com, and NIKE are the seven Apparel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Apparel stocks are the inventories of clothing, footwear and related accessories that retailers, wholesalers or manufacturers hold for sale or distribution. They represent the quantities of garment SKUs available at any given time. Effective management of apparel stocks involves demand forecasting, procurement planning and inventory control to balance product availability with minimized overstock and stockouts. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Apparel stocks within the last several days.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $2.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $950.95. 2,110,863 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,067,122. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $998.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $982.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Costco Wholesale has a 52-week low of $793.00 and a 52-week high of $1,078.24. The firm has a market cap of $421.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.97.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of NYSE BRK.B traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $473.89. 3,997,922 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,417,866. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $491.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $494.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.83. Berkshire Hathaway has a 12-month low of $406.11 and a 12-month high of $542.07.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

WMT stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.01. 14,622,243 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,130,848. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $758.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.60, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Walmart has a 12-month low of $66.67 and a 12-month high of $105.30.

PDD (PDD)

PDD Holdings Inc., a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

PDD traded up $1.05 on Friday, reaching $109.00. The company had a trading volume of 10,523,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,954,625. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.92. PDD has a 1 year low of $87.11 and a 1 year high of $155.67.

Honeywell International (HON)

Honeywell International Inc. engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

HON traded down $1.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $236.54. 3,613,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,866,372. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $228.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Honeywell International has a 1-year low of $179.36 and a 1-year high of $242.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.07.

JD.com (JD)

JD.com, Inc. operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

JD.com stock traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.92. 23,753,557 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,002,460. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.92. JD.com has a 1 year low of $24.13 and a 1 year high of $47.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.49. The firm has a market cap of $47.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.48.

NIKE (NKE)

NIKE, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.50. The company had a trading volume of 8,792,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,097,393. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.27. The stock has a market cap of $107.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.25. NIKE has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $90.62.

