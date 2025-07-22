VSM Wealth Advisory LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

VSM Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,042 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,457 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 2.5% of VSM Wealth Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $7,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Triune Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Triune Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. LMG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.71 on Tuesday, reaching $178.14. 919,091 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,338,115. The firm has a market cap of $139.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $174.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.07. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $150.43 and a fifty-two week high of $182.38.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

